Logo Air & Cosmos

1er site francophone d'actualité aéronautique et spatiale

Actualité International 5 sept. 2017 | Par Staff writer Air & Cosmos - International

United Technologies to acquire Rockwell Collins for $23bn

Boeing 777X touchscreen. © Rockwell Collins

United Technologies Corp. (UTC) and Rockwell Collins have reached a definitive agreement under which UTC will acquire Rockwell Collins for $23bn.

To read this article, go to Air & Cosmos International.

Source : Air & Cosmos - International

Mots Clés :

Consolidation Rockwell Collins United Technologies

A lire également

Commentaires

Réagir
﻿
En poursuivant votre navigation sur ce site, vous acceptez l’utilisation de cookies pour vous proposer des contenus et services adaptés à vos centres d’intérêts.