Actualité International 5 sept. 2017 | Par Staff writer Air & Cosmos - International United Technologies to acquire Rockwell Collins for $23bn Boeing 777X touchscreen. © Rockwell Collins United Technologies Corp. (UTC) and Rockwell Collins have reached a definitive agreement under which UTC will acquire Rockwell Collins for $23bn. To read this article, go to Air & Cosmos International. Source : Air & Cosmos - International Mots Clés : Consolidation Rockwell Collins United Technologies
