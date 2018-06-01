Actualité International 1 juin 2018 | Par Staff writer Air & Cosmos - International Tata Boeing Aerospace delivers first Apache fuselage Tata Boeing Aerospace facility in Hyderabad. © Tata Boeing Aerospace The Tata-Boeing joint venture has announced the delivery of the first AH-64 Apache combat helicopter fuselage from its facility in Hyderabad. To read this article, go to Air & Cosmos International. Source : Air & Cosmos - International Mots Clés : AH-64E Make in India Tata Boeing Aerospace
