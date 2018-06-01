Logo Air & Cosmos

Actualité International 1 juin 2018

Tata Boeing Aerospace delivers first Apache fuselage

Tata Boeing Aerospace facility in Hyderabad. © Tata Boeing Aerospace

The Tata-Boeing joint venture has announced the delivery of the first AH-64 Apache combat helicopter fuselage from its facility in Hyderabad.

To read this article, go to Air & Cosmos International.

Source : Air & Cosmos - International

AH-64E Make in India Tata Boeing Aerospace

