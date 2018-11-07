Logo Air & Cosmos

Actualité International Actualité Maintenance 7 nov. 2018 | Par Duncan Macrae Air & Cosmos - International

Singapore Component Solutions, Liebherr sign MRO agreement

Singapore Component Solutions. © AFI KLM E&M.

The joint venture between AFI KLM E&M and Sabena technics has finalised a partnership agreement with Liebherr-Aerospace on heat exchanger maintenance.

