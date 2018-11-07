Actualité International Actualité Maintenance 7 nov. 2018 | Par Duncan Macrae Air & Cosmos - International Singapore Component Solutions, Liebherr sign MRO agreement Singapore Component Solutions. © AFI KLM E&M. The joint venture between AFI KLM E&M and Sabena technics has finalised a partnership agreement with Liebherr-Aerospace on heat exchanger maintenance. To read this article, go to Air & Cosmos International. Source : Air & Cosmos - International Mots Clés : MRO Sabena Technics Singapore Component Solutions
CommentairesRéagir