Singapore 2018: Fighting for a piece of the MRO pie

To meet growing demand from Asian carriers, the leading players in the maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) sector, such as AFI KLM E&M, Sabena Technics and Airbus, are continuing to cover the market through subsidiaries and partnerships. Revima Gr

Two figures are enough to underline the importance of the MRO market in Asia — $600bn over the next 20 years and 36% of the world market. “Asia is a key market for sales of new aircraft today and for the next 20 years,” notes Laurent Martinez, Head of Services by Airbus, which includes MRO activities, training of pilots and technicians, and cabin interior refurbishing.

Anne Brachet, executive vice-president of Air France Industries KLM E&M, shares the same vision: “The Asian market is very active, and we are seeing a rapid acceleration in this part of the world. We have 50 customers in the region and we are providing MRO services for a fleet of almost 1,000 aircraft.” Low cost carriers are clearly the main contributors to this acceleration. These companies are growing rapidly and prefer to outsource their MRO activities.

