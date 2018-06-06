Actualité International 6 juin 2018 | Par Staff writer Air & Cosmos - International Saudi Arabia selects Thales for radar modernisation RSM 970 S monopulse secondary surveillance radar. © Thales The Saudi Air Navigation Service Co (SANS) has selected Thales to support a programme for the modernisation of all surveillance radars in the Kingdom. To read this article, go to Air & Cosmos International. Source : Air & Cosmos - International Mots Clés : Saudi Air Navigation Services Thales
