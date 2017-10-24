Logo Air & Cosmos

Actualité International 24 oct. 2017 | Par Staff writer Air & Cosmos - International

Safran, Thales team up on electric taxiing

The goal is to reduce fuel cosumption and emissions during taxiing. © Safran Landing Systems / Fotolia

Safran Landing Systems and Thales have signed an MoU for the development of a power supply unit for Safran's electric taxiing system.

Source : Air & Cosmos - International

