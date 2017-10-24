Actualité International 24 oct. 2017 | Par Staff writer Air & Cosmos - International Safran, Thales team up on electric taxiing The goal is to reduce fuel cosumption and emissions during taxiing. © Safran Landing Systems / Fotolia Safran Landing Systems and Thales have signed an MoU for the development of a power supply unit for Safran's electric taxiing system. To read this article, go to Air & Cosmos International. Source : Air & Cosmos - International Mots Clés : Electric taxiing Safran Landing Systems Thales
