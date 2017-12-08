Actualité International 8 déc. 2017 | Par Staff writer Air & Cosmos - International Safran Aero Boosters LP compressor prototype set for testing High-speed LP compressor. © Safran Safran Aero Boosters has completed the first full-size low-pressure compressor prototype intended for future ultra high-bypass engine configurations. To read this article, go to Air & Cosmos International. Source : Air & Cosmos - International Mots Clés : ENOVAL Safran Aero Boosters Ultra high bypass engines
