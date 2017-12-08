Logo Air & Cosmos

Actualité International 8 déc. 2017 | Par Staff writer Air & Cosmos - International

Safran Aero Boosters LP compressor prototype set for testing

High-speed LP compressor. © Safran

Safran Aero Boosters has completed the first full-size low-pressure compressor prototype intended for future ultra high-bypass engine configurations.

To read this article, go to Air & Cosmos International.

Source : Air & Cosmos - International

Mots Clés :

ENOVAL Safran Aero Boosters Ultra high bypass engines

