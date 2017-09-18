Logo Air & Cosmos

1er site francophone d'actualité aéronautique et spatiale

Actualité International 18 sept. 2017 | Par Staff writer Air & Cosmos - International

Russia, China discuss heavy-lift helicopter project

Heavy-lift helicopter concept. © Rostec

Russian Helicopters and China’s Avicopter say they have determined the technical parameters of their joint Advanced Heavy-lift Helicopter (AHH) project.

To read this article, go to Air & Cosmos International.

Source : Air & Cosmos - International

Mots Clés :

Advanced Heavy Lift helicopter Avicopter China Russia Russian helicopters

A lire également

Commentaires

Réagir
﻿
En poursuivant votre navigation sur ce site, vous acceptez l’utilisation de cookies pour vous proposer des contenus et services adaptés à vos centres d’intérêts.