Actualité International 18 sept. 2017 | Par Staff writer Air & Cosmos - International Russia, China discuss heavy-lift helicopter project Heavy-lift helicopter concept. © Rostec Russian Helicopters and China’s Avicopter say they have determined the technical parameters of their joint Advanced Heavy-lift Helicopter (AHH) project. To read this article, go to Air & Cosmos International. Source : Air & Cosmos - International Mots Clés : Advanced Heavy Lift helicopter Avicopter China Russia Russian helicopters
CommentairesRéagir