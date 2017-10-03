Logo Air & Cosmos

3 oct. 2017

Royal Thai Police becomes first H175 operator in Asia Pacific

Royal Thai Police H175s. © Airbus Helicopters

The Royal Thai Police has taken delivery of two Airbus Helicopters H175s, making it the first in the Asia-Pacific region to operate the rotorcraft.

Source : Air & Cosmos - International

