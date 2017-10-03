Actualité International 3 oct. 2017 | Par Staff writer Air & Cosmos - International Royal Thai Police becomes first H175 operator in Asia Pacific Royal Thai Police H175s. © Airbus Helicopters The Royal Thai Police has taken delivery of two Airbus Helicopters H175s, making it the first in the Asia-Pacific region to operate the rotorcraft. To read this article, go to Air & Cosmos International. Source : Air & Cosmos - International Mots Clés : Airbus Helicopters Asia-Pacific H175 Royal Thai Police
