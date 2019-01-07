Logo Air & Cosmos

1er site francophone d'actualité aéronautique et spatiale

Actualité Industrie Actualité International Actualité Motoristes 7 jan. 2019 | Par Duncan Macrae Air & Cosmos - International

Rolls-Royce pursues electric aircraft project

Rolls-Royce high-speed electric aircraft concept. © Rolls-Royce

Rolls-Royce and its partners are seeking to develop a high-speed electric aircraft under the government-funded ACCEL programme.

To read this article, go to Air & Cosmos International.

Source : Air & Cosmos - International

Mots Clés :

ACCEL Electric aircraft Rolls-Royce

A lire également

Commentaires

Réagir
﻿
En poursuivant votre navigation sur ce site, vous acceptez l’utilisation de cookies pour vous proposer des contenus et services adaptés à vos centres d’intérêts.