Actualité Industrie Actualité International Actualité Motoristes 7 jan. 2019 | Par Duncan Macrae Air & Cosmos - International Rolls-Royce pursues electric aircraft project Rolls-Royce high-speed electric aircraft concept. © Rolls-Royce Rolls-Royce and its partners are seeking to develop a high-speed electric aircraft under the government-funded ACCEL programme. To read this article, go to Air & Cosmos International. Source : Air & Cosmos - International Mots Clés : ACCEL Electric aircraft Rolls-Royce
