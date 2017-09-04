Logo Air & Cosmos

Rolls-Royce claims new record for UltraFan power gearbox

UltraFan power gearbox testing. © Rolls-Royce

The aerospace gearbox, destined to play a key role in the company’s future UltraFan engine, reached 70,000 horsepower during testing in Dahlewitz, Germany

