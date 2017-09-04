Actualité International 4 sept. 2017 | Par Staff writer Air & Cosmos - International Rolls-Royce claims new record for UltraFan power gearbox UltraFan power gearbox testing. © Rolls-Royce The aerospace gearbox, destined to play a key role in the company’s future UltraFan engine, reached 70,000 horsepower during testing in Dahlewitz, Germany To read this article, go to Air & Cosmos International. Source : Air & Cosmos - International Mots Clés : Aerospace Transmission Technologies Liebherr-Aerospace Power gearbox Rolls-Royce Ultrafan
