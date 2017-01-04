Poste

Entreprise : TUI Belgium

Description du poste

Looking for a new challenge? TUI fly is currently recruiting (m/f): Type rated First Officers B737NG for French bases

Job description

Due to the expansion of the company, TUI fly is currently looking for motivated First Officers for summer contracts (summer season 2017).

At TUI fly you work in a professional environment with high standards. As a First Officer you will already be given quit some responsibilities. Professional and experienced Captains will actively be coaching you to bring you to the next level. Together with a highly motivated and dynamic team, you make travel experiences special!

You are passionate about aviation and appreciate the captivating tourism sector? Do not hesitate any longer and apply for the job now!

https://corporate.tui.be/nl/ jobs/cabin-cockpit-crew

Compétences clés

Profile

You are in possession of a (Frozen) ATPL, valid IR/Me, and an MCC certificate;

You have a type rating B737-300/900

You ideally have a minimum of 1000 hours total time and minimum of 500hrs on type;

You are fluent in English, knowledge of French is an advantage

You are interested in a contract of limited duration (covering the summer season) - (we offer 3 seasonal contracts of min. 8 months/year)

You are interested to fly out of a French base (Nantes, Lyon, CDG or Lille)

You are available to start at TUI fly between January 2017 and April 2017 until at least November 2017.

You like to work in a dynamic team of Cockpit- and Cabin crew members to give our passengers a pleasant and safe flight!

Description de l'entreprise

TUI fly offers you a varied and fascinating job in a young and dynamic company, where the feeling of being on holiday never disappears.

We offer you a contract of limited duration (we offer 3 seasonal contracts of min. 8 months/year), an attractive salary package and the opportunity to build up hours.