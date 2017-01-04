Poste

Entreprise : TUI Belgium

Description du poste

Looking for a new challenge? TUI fly is currently recruiting (m/f): Type rated Captains B737NG for French bases

Job description

Due to the expansion of the company, TUI fly is currently looking for motivated Captains for summer contracts (summer season 2017).

TUI fly offers you a professional working environment with high standards. Flying with well-trained colleagues, you will also have the opportunity to coach young First officers. Together with a passionate and motivated crew you are making travel experiences special!

You are passionate about aviation and appreciate the captivating tourism sector? Do not hesitate any longer and apply for the job now!

https://corporate.tui.be/nl/ jobs/cabin-cockpit-crew

Compétences clés

Profile

You are type rated on B737 NG;

You have min. 5000 flight hours in total, min. 1000 flight hours on type and min. 2000 flight hours above 20 ton;

You are fluent in English, knowledge of French is an advantage.

You are interested in a contract of limited duration (covering the summer season) - (we offer 3 seasonal contracts of min. 8 months/year)

You are available to start at TUI fly between January 2017 and April 2017 until at least November 2017.

You are interested to fly out of a French base (Nantes, Lyon, CDG or Lille)

You like to work in a dynamic team of Cockpit- and Cabin crew members to give our passengers a pleasant and safe flight

Description de l'entreprise

TUI fly offers you a varied and fascinating job in a young and dynamic company, where the feeling of being on holiday never disappears. We offer you a contract of limited duration (we offer 3 seasonal contracts of min. 8 months/year), an attractive salary package and the opportunity to fly for a fantastic company.