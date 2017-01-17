Non-Type rated Captains

Poste

Entreprise : TUI Belgium

Description du poste

Due to the expansion of the company, TUI fly is currently looking for motivated Captains to join us in the beginning of 2017.

TUI fly offers you a professional working environment with high standards. Flying with well-trained colleagues, you will also have the opportunity to coach young First officers. Together with a passionate and motivated crew you are making travel experiences special!

You are passionate about aviation and appreciate the captivating tourism sector? Do not hesitate any longer and apply for the job now!

https://corporate.tui.be/nl/jobs/cabin-cockpit-crew/1770843

Compétences clés

Profile

You have min. 5000 flight hours in total, min. 1000 flight hours on JET type above 20 ton;

You are fluent in English, knowledge of Dutch and French is an advantage;

You are interested in a contract of limited duration (covering the summer season) - (we offer 3 seasonal contracts of min. 8 months/year);

You are available to start at TUI fly between January and May 2017 for a contract until at least November 2017.

You accept to fly out of any base in Belgium (CRL, BRU, OST, ANR)

You like to work in a dynamic team of Cockpit- and Cabin crew members to give our passengers a pleasant and safe flight!

Description de l'entreprise