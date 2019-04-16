Logo Air & Cosmos

Actualité International Actualité Maintenance Actualité MRO 16 avr. 2019 | Par Duncan Macrae Air & Cosmos - International

New contracts for AFI KLM E&M

AFI KLM E&M and Boeing have a joint Component Services Programme for the 777. © AFI KLM E&M.

European MRO service provider AFI KLM E&M has reported a series of new contracts.

To continue reading this article, visit our website in English, Air & Cosmos International.

