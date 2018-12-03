IP seminar @Airbus on December 7: what to expect?

Anyone who knows Air & Cosmos knows how much we absolutely adore airplanes. There is nothing so cool to us as the incredible power, engineering prowess and beauty of airplanes. The sound of the thrust reversal roaring into action upon landing is one of her favorite sounds. Yes, we are aviation nerds. So, it is with great pleasure I let Air & Cosmos readers know about this week's IP Seminar 2018 at the Airbus Leadership University in Toulouse-Blagnac, researched by Premier Cercle on 7 December 2018. The program includes:

IP in Aerospace: An Overview of Major Issues

Standard Essential Patents in the Industry: An Update

Virtual, Augmented and Mixed Reality Applications and Implications

IP at the Heart of Technology & Innovation, including what can be learned from the automotive industry.

The speaker line up is pretty impressive and includes:

Brice Allibert, Deputy Head of Unity, Antitrust, DG Competition ( European Commission )

) Heike Blum, Senior Legal Counsel, IP ( Airbus )

) Paula Hay, Head of Additive Manufacturing and 3D Printing ( UTC Aerospace Systems )

) Laura Bonnes, Senior IP Counsel ( Philips )

) Raymond Millien, VP and Chief IP Counsel ( Volvo Cars )

) Dr Bobby Mukherjee, Chief Counsel ( BAE Systems )

) Troy S Prince, VP & Chief IP Counsel ( Pratt & Whitney )

) Bruno Saint-Jalmes, Chief Designer, VP - Head of Design Studio (Airbus)

So, if IP and Innovation are your thing, this event is not to be missed. You can register for the conference here at €1100 (for December). Air & Cosmos readers benefit from a 10% discount when registering with the code: A&C.