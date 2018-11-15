Intellectual Property (IP) SEMINAR @AIRBUS on December 6 & 7.

What to expect ?

• 1st IP Seminar hosted by Airbus, a prestigious European aircraft manufacturer

• 2 days of in-depth discussions on IP in the Aerospace industry: emerging challenges and future developments

• Around 400 IP professionals (CEOs; COOs, Chief IP Officers, Heads of Patent, IP Lawyers, EU Officials…)

• 50+ professional IP speakers from the aeronautic sector and beyond

MAIN TOPICS COVERED:

• Notorious brand names: is industry can be inspired by luxury and consumer goods?

• IP in aerospace, aviation and unmanned aerial (uas): an overview of major issues

• Patent defense strategies in the industry

• IP in the supply chain

• Research and Technology (Big data, IP Data, Bl, IoT)

• Future: the IP challenges in 2019 and beyond

WHY SHOULD YOU ATTEND?

• Carefully selected speakers based on their knowledge and practical experience.

• Diversity of themes, topics of interest for IP professionals

• Professionals from the entire supply chain present to share insights with the participants

• Interactive and straight to the point sessions where you can apply what you learned after the conference.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND?

Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operations Officer, Chief Legal Officer, Head of Global Patent Operations, General Counsel, Chief IP Officer, In-house Counsels, Lawyers, Judges, European IP practitioners, IP consultants

In media partnership with Air&Cosmos.