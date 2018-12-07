Logo Air & Cosmos

1er site francophone d'actualité aéronautique et spatiale

Actualité Industrie Actualité International 7 déc. 2018 | Par Duncan Macrae Air & Cosmos - International

GKN unveils plans for Global Technology Centre

Assembly of A350-1000 wings at Broughton, UK. © Airbus

The 10,000m2 facility is expected to open in 2020, as UK government announces further support for aerospace sector.

To read this article, go to Air & Cosmos International.

Source : Air & Cosmos - International

Mots Clés :

GKN Aerospace Global Technology Centre Wing of Tomorrow

A lire également

Commentaires

Réagir
﻿
En poursuivant votre navigation sur ce site, vous acceptez l’utilisation de cookies pour vous proposer des contenus et services adaptés à vos centres d’intérêts.