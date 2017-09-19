Actualité International 19 sept. 2017 | Par Staff writer Air & Cosmos - International Emirates Flight Training Academy receives first aircraft Cirrus SR22 G6. © Emirates The first two of 22 Cirrus SR22 G6 aircraft completed the 13,000km trip from Duluth, Minnesota to Dubai, passing through 11 stops in 10 countries. To read this article, go to Air & Cosmos International. Source : Air & Cosmos - International Mots Clés : Cirrus SR22 Embraer Phenom Emirates Flight Training Academy
CommentairesRéagir