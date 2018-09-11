Actualité International 11 sept. 2018 | Par Staff writer Air & Cosmos - International EasyJet connects with Singapore Airlines, Scoot EasyJet is expanding connectivity with long-haul partners. © EasyJet EasyJet has added services from Singapore Airlines and its low-cost subsidiary Scoot to its ‘Worldwide by easyJet’ service. To read this article, go to Air & Cosmos International. Source : Air & Cosmos - International Mots Clés : EasyJet Scoot Singapore Airlines Worldwide by Easyjet
CommentairesRéagir