Actualité International 14 nov. 2017 | Par Staff writer Air & Cosmos - International Dubai Airshow 2017: Boeing announces further orders Boeing 787-8. © Boeing Boeing has followed its opening-day announcement of a 40-aircraft commitment from Emirates for the 787-10 with three other orders. To read this article, go to Air & Cosmos International. Source : Air & Cosmos - International Mots Clés : Alafco Azerbaijan Airlines Boeing 737 MAX Boeing 777 BOEING 787 Dubai Airshow 2017 ETHIOPIAN AIRLINES
