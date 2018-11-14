Actualité Aviation Civile Actualité International 14 nov. 2018 | Par Duncan Macrae Air & Cosmos - International Arkia Israeli Airlines receives first Airbus A321LR Arkia A321LR. © Airbus Tel Aviv-based Arkia Israeli Airlines has taken delivery of its first A321LR, becoming the launch operator of the new Airbus single-aisle long-ranger. To read this article, go to Air & Cosmos International. Source : Air & Cosmos - International Mots Clés : A321LR A321neo Airbus Arkia Israeli Airlines Leap
