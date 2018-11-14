Logo Air & Cosmos

1er site francophone d'actualité aéronautique et spatiale

Actualité Aviation Civile Actualité International 14 nov. 2018 | Par Duncan Macrae Air & Cosmos - International

Arkia Israeli Airlines receives first Airbus A321LR

Arkia A321LR. © Airbus

Tel Aviv-based Arkia Israeli Airlines has taken delivery of its first A321LR, becoming the launch operator of the new Airbus single-aisle long-ranger.

To read this article, go to Air & Cosmos International.

Source : Air & Cosmos - International

Mots Clés :

A321LR A321neo Airbus Arkia Israeli Airlines Leap

A lire également

Commentaires

Réagir
﻿
En poursuivant votre navigation sur ce site, vous acceptez l’utilisation de cookies pour vous proposer des contenus et services adaptés à vos centres d’intérêts.