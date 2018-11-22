Logo Air & Cosmos

Actualité International Actualité Espace 22 nov. 2018 | Par Duncan Macrae Air & Cosmos - International

Arianespace launches Mohammed VI-B satellite on Vega

Vega launch with Mohammed VI-B. © Arianespace

Arianespace successfully launched Morocco's Mohammed VI-B satellite on 20th November in the 13th consecutive success for the Vega light launcher.

To read this article, go to Air & Cosmos International.

Source : Air & Cosmos - International

