Actualité International Actualité Espace 22 nov. 2018 | Par Duncan Macrae Air & Cosmos - International Arianespace launches Mohammed VI-B satellite on Vega Vega launch with Mohammed VI-B. © Arianespace Arianespace successfully launched Morocco's Mohammed VI-B satellite on 20th November in the 13th consecutive success for the Vega light launcher. To read this article, go to Air & Cosmos International. Source : Air & Cosmos - International Mots Clés : Airbus Arianespace Mohammed VI-B Thales Alenia Space Vega
