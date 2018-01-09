Actualité International 9 jan. 2018 | Par Staff writer Air & Cosmos - International ArianeGroup orders final batch of Ariane 5 launchers Ariane 5 lifts off on 12th December. © Arianespace ArianeGroup has announced a €1bn order for a final batch of 10 Ariane 5 ECA launchers as it ramps up for the first flight of Ariane 6 in mid-2020. To read this article, go to Air & Cosmos International. Source : Air & Cosmos - International Mots Clés : Ariane 5 Ariane 6 ArianeGroup Arianespace
CommentairesRéagir