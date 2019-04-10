Actualité Applications Actualité Espace Actualité International 10 avr. 2019 | Par Duncan Macrae Air & Cosmos - International Airbus to supply satellite imagery for digital agriculture Satellite imagery will help to monitor crop health. © Airbus Under an agreement with The Climate Corporation, images will be used by farmers to monitor crop health and performance. To continue reading this article, visit our website in English, Air & Cosmos International. Source : Air & Cosmos - International Mots Clés : AIRBUS DS Climate FieldView The Climate Corporation
