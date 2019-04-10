Logo Air & Cosmos

1er site francophone d'actualité aéronautique et spatiale

Actualité Applications Actualité Espace Actualité International 10 avr. 2019 | Par Duncan Macrae Air & Cosmos - International

Airbus to supply satellite imagery for digital agriculture

Satellite imagery will help to monitor crop health. © Airbus

Under an agreement with The Climate Corporation, images will be used by farmers to monitor crop health and performance.

To continue reading this article, visit our website in English, Air & Cosmos International.

Source : Air & Cosmos - International

Mots Clés :

AIRBUS DS Climate FieldView The Climate Corporation

A lire également

Commentaires

Réagir
﻿
En poursuivant votre navigation sur ce site, vous acceptez l’utilisation de cookies pour vous proposer des contenus et services adaptés à vos centres d’intérêts.