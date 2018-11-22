Actualité International Actualité Défense 22 nov. 2018 | Par Duncan Macrae Air & Cosmos - International Airbus: German Navy NH90 on course for delivery target NH90 Sea Lion. © Airbus Helicopters Airbus Helicopters reports that the Sea Lion variant of the NH90 has completed qualification testing ahead of initial deliveries, scheduled for Q4 2019. To read this article, go to Air & Cosmos International. Source : Air & Cosmos - International Mots Clés : Airbus Helicopters German Navy NH90 Sea Lion
