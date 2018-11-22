Logo Air & Cosmos

22 nov. 2018

Airbus: German Navy NH90 on course for delivery target

NH90 Sea Lion. © Airbus Helicopters

Airbus Helicopters reports that the Sea Lion variant of the NH90 has completed qualification testing ahead of initial deliveries, scheduled for Q4 2019.

To read this article, go to Air & Cosmos International.

