Actualité International 2 jan. 2018 | Par Staff writer Air & Cosmos - International

Airbus closes 2017 with late December order rush

Indigo Partners has finalized its $50bn order. © Airbus

In the last days of December, Airbus announced or confirmed orders for more than 600 aircraft — almost all of which were A320/A321neos.

