Actualité International 2 jan. 2018 | Par Staff writer Air & Cosmos - International Airbus closes 2017 with late December order rush Indigo Partners has finalized its $50bn order. © Airbus In the last days of December, Airbus announced or confirmed orders for more than 600 aircraft — almost all of which were A320/A321neos. To read this article, go to Air & Cosmos International. Source : Air & Cosmos - International Mots Clés : AerCap Airbus CALC Indigo Partners Pegasus Airlines Viva Air
