Logo Air & Cosmos

1er site francophone d'actualité aéronautique et spatiale

Actualité Aviation Civile Actualité International 26 nov. 2018 | Par Duncan Macrae Air & Cosmos - International

Air France-KLM, China Eastern finalise extended JV

China Eastern A330-200. © Airbus

Air France-KLM and China Eastern Airlines have signed an agreement officialising the extension of their joint venture partnership to two additional routes.

To read this article, go to Air & Cosmos International.

Source : Air & Cosmos - International

Mots Clés :

AFI KLM E&M Air France/KLM China Eastern

A lire également

Commentaires

Réagir
﻿
En poursuivant votre navigation sur ce site, vous acceptez l’utilisation de cookies pour vous proposer des contenus et services adaptés à vos centres d’intérêts.