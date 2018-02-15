Air&Cosmos International digital magazine will be launched on 23rd February, targeting continental Europe, Middle East and Asia

Paris, 14th February 2018.

Air&Cosmos, the Paris-based aerospace media group, is taking a further step in its international development with the launch of a 100% digital magazine, in English: Air&Cosmos International magazine.

The publication, which builds on the editorial resources of the Air&Cosmos team, will present the latest products, markets and operations in Industry, Civil Aviation, Defence and Space. The primary geographical focus will be on continental Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

The creation of the magazine marks a new phase in the international strategy of Air&Cosmos. Five issues a year will be distributed via email. Within long term media partnerships, a selection of these issues will be printed and distributed at trade shows : ILA in Berlin and Helitech in Amsterdam in 2018.

Air&Cosmos Publisher and CEO Hubert de Caslou said: “A website, a newsletter, and now a digital magazine: Air&Cosmos International in English, with a multichannel approach, is commited to working with European industry as it pursues market opportunities in Europe, Southeast Asia and the Middle East. And we wish to collaborate with the industry players to expand the audience of A&C Int’l in those regions.”

Cyril Mikaïloff, Sales Director of Air&Cosmos, is pleased to announce : “Following the launch of Air&Cosmos weekly PREMIUM -a new subscription offer that enables multiple digital access and features enhanced content- we continue the digitalisation of our media brand in response to market needs with Air&Cosmos International Mag. The industry can now count on our new media to carry its marketing-communication messages on international markets. ”

For further information, contact:

Editorial - Duncan Macrae

dmacrae@air-cosmos.com

Subscription & Advertising - Cyril Mikaïloff & Henry de Freycinet

cmikailoff@air-cosmos.com

hdefreycinet@air-cosmos.com

About Air&Cosmos International:

Air&Cosmos International is backed by the editorial resources of the Paris-based Air&Cosmos aerospace media group, which has built a reputation as an authoritative source of French, European and global aviation and space news for more than five decades.

Visit www.AirCosmosInternational.com