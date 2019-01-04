Logo Air & Cosmos

1er site francophone d'actualité aéronautique et spatiale

Actualité accidents d'avions Actualité Aviation Civile 4 jan. 2019 | Par Duncan Macrae Air & Cosmos - International

2018: one of the safest years for commercial aviation

Dubai International airport. © Dubai Airports

The Aviation Safety Network has released airliner accident statistics for 2018 showing a total of 15 fatal airliner accidents, resulting in 556 fatalities.

To read this article, go to Air & Cosmos International.

Source : Air & Cosmos - International

Mots Clés :

Accidents Aviation Safety Network

A lire également

Commentaires

Réagir
﻿
En poursuivant votre navigation sur ce site, vous acceptez l’utilisation de cookies pour vous proposer des contenus et services adaptés à vos centres d’intérêts.