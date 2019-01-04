Actualité accidents d'avions Actualité Aviation Civile 4 jan. 2019 | Par Duncan Macrae Air & Cosmos - International 2018: one of the safest years for commercial aviation Dubai International airport. © Dubai Airports The Aviation Safety Network has released airliner accident statistics for 2018 showing a total of 15 fatal airliner accidents, resulting in 556 fatalities. To read this article, go to Air & Cosmos International. Source : Air & Cosmos - International Mots Clés : Accidents Aviation Safety Network
